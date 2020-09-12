The volunteers and staff at the Doyle Community Center are offering aid for payments of utility bills to families in need.
Their aid is specifically for those who need help paying utility bills from the City of Kerrville (water, wastewater, and garbage pickup); Kerrville Public Utility Board (electricity); and Atmos natural gas.
There are two ways to get this help.
The Kerrville area resident can email vdpkerr@hctc.net, and include their name, the name on the utility bill, birth date of the person requesting help, address, account number and the amount due.
People also can call the Doyle Center during food distribution times, which are Monday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; and Wednesday night, 7-9 p.m.
The phone number at the Doyle Center is 896-2926.
For the utility bill aid, people are asked to enter the Doyle Center building through the west door (the end closest to the pavilion), and follow the posted signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.