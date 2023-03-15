Health and work
Buy Now

Lukavia Alvarez, CNA, left, a Tivy High School senior in the Health Professions Program, shares a moment in the health lab with her favorite teacher, Sharon Pintsch, who teaches health science theory and clinical, and also CNA (Certified Nurse Assistant) and EKG certification.

Lukavia Alvarez says, “When I was born my parents were thinking of naming me after a relative, Luke, until I turned out to be a girl. Everyone was coming up with variations, but Mom just made up Lukavia. It’s a lot better than Lulu, and I may be the only one.”

She says she started working when she was 16, first for Sonic, then managing a Dairy Queen. The Tivy High School senior says her freshman and sophomore years weren’t that great. “My parents, Lucas and Elizabeth Alvarez, moved us here from San Angelo, so I had to leave all my friends behind, and I wasn’t happy. All that changed when I met Mrs. Pintsch, and got into the health professions program. My grandfather, Art Villareal, is in a nursing home in San Antonio, and visiting him got me interested in health care as a profession.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.