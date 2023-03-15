Health and work

Lukavia Alvarez says, “When I was born my parents were thinking of naming me after a relative, Luke, until I turned out to be a girl. Everyone was coming up with variations, but Mom just made up Lukavia. It’s a lot better than Lulu, and I may be the only one.”
She says she started working when she was 16, first for Sonic, then managing a Dairy Queen. The Tivy High School senior says her freshman and sophomore years weren’t that great. “My parents, Lucas and Elizabeth Alvarez, moved us here from San Angelo, so I had to leave all my friends behind, and I wasn’t happy. All that changed when I met Mrs. Pintsch, and got into the health professions program. My grandfather, Art Villareal, is in a nursing home in San Antonio, and visiting him got me interested in health care as a profession.”
She says part of her studies her junior year were Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday rotations working at Peterson Regional Medical Center. Her favorite specialties were respiratory therapy and radiology. Her junior year she became a Certified Nurse Assistant. Now she’s using her training working weekends at River Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Her typical workday starts at 6 a.m., getting the residents up and dressed for breakfast. Then she makes rounds, helping the residents stay clean and get what they want. “Sometimes they need help getting back in bed, or going to the bathroom, or changing clothes. Other times it’s things like helping them with the television.”
Then it’s time for lunch. She says some of the residents need help eating, for instance of their hands are cramped up. After lunch it’s more rounds until she leaves, usually at 2 p.m. Sometimes, though, they need her for a 12-hour shift.
“I’m not naturally a morning person,” Alvarez says. “So I think getting up early is part of my preparation for college, and getting out on my own. My mom, Elizabeth Alvarez, always worked hard. I saw that when she would take me with her, and I try to follow the example she set. And it’s nice to make my own money, to spend, to spoil my younger sisters, and to save for college.”
She says she has two sisters, Ema is 16 and Bella is three. “How many 15-year-olds start helping raise a baby?” she asks. “I’m not planning on starting my own family for a while.”
Alvarez says besides working she’s also making As and Bs at Tivy. Besides the health sciences program, this year she’s taking anatomy, English, math, and government. She’s also the president of the school’s chapter of Health Occupations Students of America. She’s competing in the Home Health Aide category of their annual contest, first online at Tivy, then traveling to the regional competition at Seguin, where she placed first. March 28 she’ll be in Round Rock for the Texas state competition.
“But the best part of HOSA was Valentine’s Day,” she says. “We sold cupcakes for a fundraiser to benefit the American Heart Association.”
When she can find time, she says she also enjoys crafting and sewing.
Alvarez says she was born and mostly raised in San Angelo. Her paternal grandparents, Mondo and Olga Ramirez, lived in Kerrville, and her family spent some time here, before permanently relocating when she was in the eighth grade. After they moved, her maternal grandparents, Oggie and Art Villarreal, joined them.
She says, “My mother, Elizabeth, works in house cleaning, and one of her friends invited us to visit Thunder in the Hills Biker Church. We joined, and I attend when I’m not working. Religion is an important part of our life. Mom has done mission work in Peru, and I used that for a senior research project.”
She says, “After graduating from Tivy, I’ll return to San Angelo. I’ll reconnect with all my old friends, and start Howard Community College’s two-year nursing program. After I earn my associate’s degree, I’ll be ready to start a career. I’m excited about finding a position at a hospital, and I’m planning on making mission trips with Mom.”
