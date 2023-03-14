Teacher Feature: Kelli Tate

School: Starkey Elementary School.
Subject taught: Fifth-grade mathematics.
Years teaching: Eight years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in early childhood education from Texas Tech University, and a master of education in educational leadership from Texas A&M University Commerce.
Reason you chose a career in education: It’s all I’ve ever known. Almost all my family have been in education including teachers, aides, bus drivers, coaches, or superintendents.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Building relationships with all the students.
Hardest part of teaching: Keeping up with how fast the world is changing. Oftentimes the kids know more about technology than I do.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: With the negative press public education has been receiving, I wish people knew we’re here to help children grow and learn. Here we don’t have any hidden agenda.
Other duties at school: This is my first year, so they haven’t given me any extra duties yet.
Hobbies/interests: I like what my two-year-old likes, being in the outdoors camping, fishing, and hiking. We love the Guadalupe River.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Arlington, Texas, and graduated from Martin High School in 2009. I went to Texas Tech, where I met Nic Tate, a friend of my Sigma Phi Lambda sorority sister, Brittani Thompson. In 2010 we went on our first date for supper at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, then went to see “The Blind Side.” We were married in 2014, and I taught at Friendship ISD in Lubbock for five years. We came to the Hill Country when he went to work at Horseshoe Bay Resort, and I was the director of Activities and Recreation. Two years later we had our son just when COVID hit, and my position was dissolved. I taught for two years at the Liberty Hill ISD. In 2019 the Tate family bought land in Kerr County, mostly for hunting, and in 2022 my brother and sister-in-law, Jerod and Julie Lennox, offered us some for a homestead. We moved here in July, and now I’m teaching at Starkey. Our son, Stone, is almost three, and while I’m teaching spends most of his time at home with his father. Nic owns a food truck, the Midnight Munch, which provides all the food for Luckenbach.
