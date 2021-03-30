Teacher Feature: Megan Ray

School: I’m at Nimitz Elementary School.
Subject taught: I teach virtual first grade for all of Kerrville ISD.
Years teaching: Eight years.
Years at school/district: Two years, one as a teacher’s aide at Tally Elementary, and now at Nimitz.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in general studies, with extra classes in art, from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I had a good education growing up, and when I was at Starkey Elementary Mrs. Renfro inspired me to be a teacher.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I love the honesty kids have and how clearly their brain works. Seeing from their prospective gives me a new prospective.
Hardest part of teaching: A hard part for me is waking up early. But it’s also difficult to break down barriers and convince the kids we’re in their corner.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would make the testing not so stressful, but still with accountability.
Other duties at school: We’ve been busy getting virtual learning up and running, so they haven’t caught up with assigning me extra duties yet.
Hobbies/interests: I love baking and gardening.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Kerrville, in fact I’m the second generation in my family to attend Starkey Elementary School, and I’m looking forward to my daughter, who is now in pre-kindergarten, following us. I graduated from Tivy High School in 2006, then earned my BA at Schreiner University. I got to do my student teaching at Starkey, learning from some of the teachers I had when I was in elementary school. Also when I was at SU I got the opportunity to study abroad, spending a month in Florence, Italy. We lived in apartments, and did independent study learning the culture, and in photography. After I graduated, in 2010, I spent three years teaching in a rural area south of San Antonio with my aunt, Sandra Briley. I taught pre-kindergarten in Beeville for two years, then returned to Kerrville and taught first grade at Notre Dame School for two years. Then I came to KISD, first as a paraprofessional for a year at Tally Elementary, and now I’m at Nimitz as the virtual first grade teacher for the district. I met Josh Torres, who also graduated from THS, about seven years ago when his friends and my friends hung out together at a barn. Now we’re planning a wedding. My mother Donetta Irby-Ray lives in Kerrville, and my grandmother, Barbara Irby, still lives here in the house I grew up in.
