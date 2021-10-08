The Pumpkins are coming!
It’s almost time for the second annual “Stonehenge II Pumpkin Patch.”
The staff at the Hill Country Arts Foundation has several events planned.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Pumpkin Patch will officially open.
On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10, the same site at Stonehenge will be the site of the “Kerr County Highland Games.”
On the weekend of Oct. 16-17, the HCAF staff and volunteers will hold various activities including storytellers and games.
On Saturday, Oct. 23, they are offering a “Field Day” with relay races and other competitions including tug of war and bowling, and additional events that will be announced soon.
And on Sunday, Oct. 31, Halloween night, the pumpkin patch at Stonehenge will be the center of Halloween activities at the HCAF.
Over all, the Pumpkin Patch will be open to area residents Oct. 9-31.
Volunteers
The HCAF staff also is looking for some volunteers to work to set up the Pumpkin Patch.
Their pumpkins will arrive on Friday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.; and they need all the volunteers they can get, to help them unload the truck.
Those who work that day will get a sneak peek at the fun, interesting and unique pumpkins and gourds that will be available for sale at the Pumpkin Patch.
They also are looking for volunteers to help with activities at the Pumpkin Patch.
They need folks who can take photos, handle purchases, and assist shoppers.
They also have room for storytellers, painters or other fun entertainers for children’s activities.
Call the HCAF at 367-5121 for volunteer slots and inquiries.
