The ViVA Trio, an internationally-touring trio of sopranos, will perform the next concert in the Cailloux Series on Saturday, March 25, 7:30 p.m., at the Cailloux Theater.
The three singers present a program that crosses over between the best of classical and the best of pop music, according to a spokesperson for the group.
“They have entertained audiences around the world, with a dynamic act that brings vocal fireworks, a charismatic stage presence, and lush harmonies, plus dazzling designer gowns and an epic program of music.”
Tickets can be purchased in advanced online at caillouxperformingarts.com, by calling (830) 896-9393, or by visiting the box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This show is part of Playhouse 2000’s Cailloux Performance Series, designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences and is sponsored by Century 21 The Hills Realty.
The next and final concert of this season features WindSync, a Houston-based professional wind quintet performing masterworks and new works by today’s composers on Sunday, April 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.