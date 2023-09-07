‘Exile’ to play one night only at Cailloux Theater
Rock and Country stars “Exile” will start the Texas leg of their “A Million Miles Later” tour at The Cailloux Theater on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m., presented by Playhouse 2000 and sponsored by Ken Stoepel Ford.  Tickets and information available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com or (830) 896-9393.

First performing together 1963, the five original “Exile” members, J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire, Marlon Hargis and Steve Goetzman, re-formed in 2008, and are touring in support of a brand new album, appropriately dubbed “A Million Miles Later.”

