‘Exile’ to play one night only at Cailloux Theater

Exile will kick off the Texas leg of their 2023 “Million Miles Later” tour at the Cailloux Theater on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m., presented by Playhouse 2000 and sponsored by Ken Stoepel Ford.
First performing together 1963, the five original “Exile” members, J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire, Marlon Hargis and Steve Goetzman, re-formed in 2008, and are touring in support of a brand new album, appropriately dubbed “A Million Miles Later.”
The tour will highlight their hits like the four-week No. 1 song "Kiss You All Over," "Woke Up in Love," "Give Me One More Chance," "I Can't Get Enough," and "Super Love," as well as songs from the new album.
Their decades of touring experience and hit-filled, high energy performance that features their signature stellar harmonies make for a great show for the whole family.
Back in 1978, the award-winning band skyrocketed to world-wide fame with their multi-week chart-topper “Kiss You All Over.” The infectious tune made the “Top Five” of Billboard’s “Year End Hot 100 Singles of 1978” and later placed in the “Top Ten” of Billboard’s “The 50 Sexiest Songs of All Time.”
In the early 1980’s, “Exile” began to focus on country music. During their run on the country charts Exile had 10 number-one singles including “I Don’t Want To Be A Memory,” “Give Me One More Chance” and “She’s A Miracle.”
The group has received 11 prestigious award nominations from the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music, including Vocal Group of The Year and Best Instrumental Performance.
These longtime members of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame have sold more than eight million records worldwide, with three Gold albums, and they continue to perform live for legions of fans, including more than 100 appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.
“Exile” has lasted longer than most marriages, and this is the Hill Country’s chance to see them live.
Tickets to experience “Exile” in concert at the Cailloux Theater range from $35 to $55. Reservations are available at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by telephone at (830) 896-9393, or online at www.CaillouxTheater.com (convenience fees apply to online orders.)
