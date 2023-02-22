Senior Pastor Rev. Caleb Williams says his ministering at Zion Lutheran Church will begin today at 7 p.m., at the Ash Wednesday service. He was called to lead the congregation after Rev. Mike Williams retired.
“We aren’t related,” Williams says. “Zion Lutheran is part of the LCMC, or Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ, an association of Lutheran congregations located primarily in the United States. Each church is independent. In many denominations decisions are ‘top-down,’ but ours are ‘bottom up.’ The national body keeps a list of pastors seeking churches, and a list of churches seeking pastors, and helps in the search process, but they don’t make assignments. I wasn’t thinking about a change until the national director called me, and asked me to look at Zion.”
He says he looked at the church’s online presence, and checked out Kerrville, and decided he would join the many candidates for the position. The Zion Church Council narrowed the applicants down to him, then brought his information before the congregation. The Zion Lutheran congregation voted to call him to be their new pastor.
“I told the Zion congregation Uncle was part of the deal. He’s my dog, and my companion. He’s trained to help with counseling, and when I’m teaching or counseling, he gives support. In particular, kids love him.”
Williams says Lutherans were the first Protestants from when Martin Luther’s “Ninety-five Theses” began the Protestant Revolution in the 1500s. Lutherans wanted to remain part of the Catholic Church, until that became impossible. But it was in the United States where different denominations came together under the label “Protestant.”
“Lutherans believe in asking questions, to find answers,” Williams says.
As senior pastor, he says it’s his role to provide pastoral care and spiritual guidance to the congregation who calls him. That includes worship services on Sunday, confirmation classes for teens, weekly studies for adults, and home and hospital visits. He provides spiritual counseling for everything from family matters to end-of life care. He shepherds the children of his flock from baptism, through first communion, to confirmation.
Williams says he told his new church that he also runs a non-profit, “Holy Land Tours.” Since 2017 he has been guiding small groups of six to eight people on trips to Jerusalem, at cost. “The average price is about $2,500, far less than most. Believe it or not, the main factor in tour cost is fuel, so the trip depends on what a barrel of oil costs. But I believe traveling to the Holy Land is for everyone. I tell people, ‘You can put something aside for a year or two, then go.’ I’ve toured with people from 19 different states, and I recently took a group of eight Special Forces veterans, who are suffering with traumatic brain injury. My foundation is endorsed by the University of Jerusalem, and I’m close friends with the pastors of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.”
He says, “Over there, we’re all ‘Protestants.’ Church of the Redeemer is the only Protestant church offering Western services in the Holy Land, so the congregation comes from all denominations. The churches I pastor graciously allow me to travel with the groups, with other ministers filling the pulpit while I’m away.”
Williams says while he grew up in Fort Worth, the hospital he was born in was in Arlington. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1998, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After spending six years as a special warfare combat crewman, he decided to pursue his education at Mountain State University, in Beckley, W.V., where he earned a bachelor of science in organizational leadership. He went into law enforcement, and spent 10 years as a peace officer, first in Gulfport, Miss., then with the Texas Department of Public Safety. He’s still a member of the Fellowship of Christian Peace Officers.
Returning to military service, he says he became a Airbourne Army Officer for six years, then decided he wanted to become a chaplain. He studied at Austin Theological Seminary, which he financed working as a project manager for Flynn Construction.
“Nicole Gray worked for one of Flynn’s vendors, supplying labor,” he says. “I told her I wasn’t interested in a relationship, so she didn’t have a chance unless she came to church. She not only came, she kept coming, and eventually wore me down. We were married in Jerusalem in January of 2019, and we merged our families, which now includes five children.”
When Williams graduated from seminary, and was ordained as a Lutheran minister, he says the war was winding down, and the military didn’t need chaplains. He interned at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Houston, then became a pastor at Grace Lutheran in Ennis, Texas. From there he pastored New Hope Lutheran Church in McDade, Texas for seven years, before being called to Zion Lutheran.
He says he and Nicole’s grown children include Mikhelia, who is now a sophomore at Tulane University; and Barret, a freshman at Stephen F. Austin State University. Nicole is temporarily staying in Austin, waiting for schools to work out. Wyatt, their athletic son, is a junior at West Lake High School. Their academic, Mallory, is a freshman at Concordia High School. Everly is a second-grader at Redeemer School.
“They come for Sunday services,” he says. “I often go to Austin on my pastor’s ‘weekend’ days.”
Williams says his motto is, “Happiness is a choice.” He particularly tries to instill that lesson in the younger members of his congregation, and Uncle sets a good example.
