Ash Wednesday
Rev. Caleb Williams, the new senor pastor, says his constant companion, Uncle, hasn’t found his way around Zion Lutheran Church yet, so he’s showing him the sanctuary where Williams will begin his ministry with today’s Ash Wednesday service.

Senior Pastor Rev. Caleb Williams says his ministering at Zion Lutheran Church will begin today at 7 p.m., at the Ash Wednesday service. He was called to lead the congregation after Rev. Mike Williams retired.

“We aren’t related,” Williams says. “Zion Lutheran is part of the LCMC, or Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ, an association of Lutheran congregations located primarily in the United States. Each church is independent. In many denominations decisions are ‘top-down,’ but ours are ‘bottom up.’ The national body keeps a list of pastors seeking churches, and a list of churches seeking pastors, and helps in the search process, but they don’t make assignments. I wasn’t thinking about a change until the national director called me, and asked me to look at Zion.”

