‘A Christmas Carol’ continues at VK Garage Theater

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, enjoyed a successful opening of their "Concert Style" production of the classic "A Christmas Carol" last week. The show continues with four performances this weekend.
In addition to regular performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., there's a special Thursday showing at 7 p.m. with reduced ticket prices that make it perfect for families.
Tickets are regularly $22 per person. The Thursday show is $15, or just $10 for children.
The one-hour telling of the iconic tale will continue through December 19 in the VK Garage Theater.
"We're really glad to be able to offer this classic show on our stage, given the concern we all have for keeping both audience and cast healthy," said P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "We're taking our responsibility seriously, and are working hard to provide as safe an environment as we can."
Face coverings will be required for everyone entering the two theaters. All staff and volunteer ushers will use best safety practices to ensure minimum risk to those in attendance.
Tickets are limited to just 30 per show to allow for social distancing, so advance reservations are recommended.
P2K also reminds readers that Season Ticket Packages are now available for the five plays and musicals in their Season 2021. Packages save as much as 15 percent over the cost of single tickets, and they make great gifts.
The Cailloux Box Office is open through Dec. 20 on their regular schedule; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Walk-ups are welcome, and telephone orders can be placed by calling 896-9393. Messages can be left at any time to be returned during regular hours.
Tickets can also be reserved by visiting www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com. Online convenience fees apply to these orders.
