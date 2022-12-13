Teacher Feature: Jessica Sturm

School: Tivy High School.
Subject taught: English I and technical theater.
Years teaching: Ten years.
Years at school/district: Six years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in English and a master of education, both from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: Initially I didn’t want to be a teacher, but my mom, Diana Roberts, got me into education when I helped in her classroom. I found I did it well, and my student teaching solidified my decision.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I enjoy it when I can spread my passion for English and theater, and change the lives of students.
Hardest part of teaching: Balancing the things I love to do in the classroom with the lessons necessary for testing, with kids who are harder to access.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I love the rigors testing brings, but I wish teachers were involved in the process to advocate for kids, and bring more reality into the tests.
Other duties at school: I’m the team leader for English I, the technical director for school theater productions, and the director for our International Thespian Society troupe.
Hobbies/interests: I perform and help in community theater productions with Playhouse 2000. I’ve directed the last five productions of “Shakespeare in the Park.”
Personal history: I was born in Fort Riley, Kan., but we moved to Kerrville in time for me to enter fourth grade at Starkey Elementary. I graduated from Tivy High School in 2003, the last class when Tivy was on Sidney Baker. I started college at Stephen F. Austin State University majoring in music, but Mom got me into teaching and I transferred to SU and got my English degree in 2011, and my master of education in 2012. I taught at Del Valle High School for two years, at Ingram Tom Moore for two years, then came to Tivy in 2018. Mark Sturm grew up in San Antonio, but we crossed paths several times before we went on our first date in 2014, to watch a rehearsal of “Young Frankenstein” at the Point Theatre. We got married in 2017. We have a corgi named Wanda. My mom and dad also live in Kerrville, and he is a third-generation lineman. He’s a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and commutes to Houston to work after hurricanes.
