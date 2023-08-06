Local DAR chapter wins first-place award
The Major James Kerr Chapter of the Daughter of the American Revolution was recently recognized as the recipient of the “First Place Service to America, National Day of Service Award.” On hand for the ceremony were, from left: Pamela Wright, DAR president general; Dawn Collum, regent of Major James Kerr Chapter; Jamie Burchfield, national chair of Service to America; and Stephanie Helle, national vice-chair of Day of Service.

Since the founding of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in 1890, the organization has held “Continental Congress,” its annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

Each year for one full week at the end of June, more than 3,500 women representing a membership of 190,000 who hail from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and over a dozen chapters in foreign countries gather together to recognize accomplishments in the areas of historic preservation, education, and patriotism.

