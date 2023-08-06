Local DAR chapter wins first-place award

Since the founding of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in 1890, the organization has held “Continental Congress,” its annual meeting in Washington, D.C.
Each year for one full week at the end of June, more than 3,500 women representing a membership of 190,000 who hail from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and over a dozen chapters in foreign countries gather together to recognize accomplishments in the areas of historic preservation, education, and patriotism.
In addition to members awards, student essay winners and scholarship awards, the DAR presents its top national winners at the convention and this year the Major James Kerr Chapter, NSDAR of Kerrville, Texas was recognized as the recipient of the “First Place Service to America, National Day of Service Award” in recognition of a service project that was planned last year to help clean up a section of the Guadalupe River in Kerrville.
Every year in October DAR Chapters around the country and abroad are called upon to hold a “Day of Service” in their local communities to honor the founding of the National Society on Oct. 11, 1890, and so on Oct. 8, 2022 members and husbands of members of the Major James Kerr Chapter participated in the Upper Guadalupe River Authority’s On-Your-Own Clean Up Project. Members collected many bags of trash that were taken away for disposal. The National Award given in recognition of that well-planned activity was presented to Dawn Collum, the regent of the Major James Kerr Chapter, by President General Pamela Wright at the Service to America Awards Presentation held on June 30, 2023 at Continental Congress.
In September the Major James Kerr Chapter will begin a new Chapter year and the regent, officers and members look forward to continuing their commitment to making a difference in the community through service projects such as the On-Your-Own River Clean Up in order to enhance the public’s opinion of the relevant and dynamic nature of DAR service work.
As one of the largest and most active women’s service organizations in the world, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and several foreign countries. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more.
