The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for potential members for this year’s Leadership Kerr County program.
Applications must be received by Aug. 2. Applications can be obtained by visiting www.kerrvilletx.com.
Leadership Kerr County is the premier leadership program for our area enabling men and women from all parts of the membership to learn more about the issues and topics that face us on a daily basis ... everything from education and social services to economic development and health care.
Leadership Kerr County is a nine-month course that informs members, builds networks of professional contacts and helps lay a foundation for future involvement in the community
Leadership Kerr County started in 1985 when Si Ragsdale (Camp Stewart) and Leonard Holloway (former chamber executive director) approached Dr. Sam Junkin with Schreiner University about a program for up-and-coming community leaders to learn more about the many facets of the county.
About the Kerrville Area
Chamber of Commerce
The Kerrville Area Chamber exists to strengthen, promote and serve the business community. Its vision is a vibrant and prosperous community through business leadership to ensure aspirations become realities. The Kerrville Area Chamber has served the community since 1922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.