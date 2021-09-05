Playhouse 2000, managers of the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, are preparing for a busy Autumn season, with a full slate of events through year-end that includes something for every taste.
September begins with the high-energy "Presley Project," a 10-piece show band that re-creates the look, sound and feel of Elvis and the TCB Band in 1970's Las Vegas. Not an impersonation, this concert will celebrate the music of the legendary musician without the jumpsuits and sideburns.
The Austin-based "Presley Project" will be in Kerrville on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$30.
The Kerrville City Council will once again have public meetings at the Cailloux Theater in September to provide the public with social distancing options during the current Covid surge. Meetings at the Cailloux are scheduled for Sept. 14 and Sept. 28 beginning at 6 p.m.
September continues with the annual "Dinner With the Stars" gala, a fundraiser to benefit Playhouse 2000 and the Cailloux City Center. With cocktails, dinner catered by Rails-a Cafe at the Depot, silent and live auctions, and a specially created show dubbed "Broadway is Back" that features hit songs presented by past and future stars of the local stage, it promises to be an exceptional evening.
Details on "Dinner With the Stars" are available by calling the Cailloux Box Office at (830) 896-9393.
Turning the calendar to October, P2K will launch the 2021-22 Season of the Cailloux Performances with "The Bad Boys of Opera," a set of three rising stars from around the world, who present both operatic arias and more popular songs, including hits from the Broadway stage.
This is the first of six events in the Cailloux Performances series for this, the ninth season of events presented by Playhouse with the goal of bringing the world of performing arts and entertainment to the Hill Country.
"The Bad Boys of Opera" will be presented on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$45, with substantial discounts for students and children.
The Symphony of the Hills will kick off their 2022 season on Thursday, Oct. 7 with the World Premiere performance of "River of Stars," by Ethan Wickman, specially commissioned for the group's 20th Anniversary season.
The concert will also include Beethoven's famous Fifth Symphony, Manuel De Falla's suite from "The Three Cornered Hat," and pianist Don Crandall performing "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini" by Sergei Rachmaninoff.
As soon as the Symphony's performance concludes, the Cailloux Theater will be re-fit for Playhouse 2000's presentation of the smash-hit musical "Little Shop of Horrors" which will open on Friday, Oct. 22 for a three-weekend run.
First planned for Spring of 2020, this show was just two weeks away from opening when COVID concerns closed down production. Despite three postponements, P2K plans to re-create the production - including some new cast members taking the place of those who couldn't make the new dates - and finally bring this audience favorite to the stage.
Tickets for "Little Shop of Horrors" are $22 and $27 with discounts for students and children, and are available in all sections for all performances.
November and December are just as full, including concerts by "Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute" on Nov. 20, the Symphony of the Hills "Holiday Hopes" on Dec. 2, "The Four Freshmen: Christmas" on Dec. 3, the Hill Country Youth Orchestra on Dec. 5, San Antonio's Quenedit Ballet Theater's "Nutcracker Ballet" on Dec. 11, and "Christmas with Asleep at the Wheel" on Dec. 18.
Details for some of these events are still pending, but tickets for all confirmed events are available at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by telephone (messages can be left any time) at (830) 896-9393.
Information and tickets are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com (note that convenience fees apply to on-line ticket orders.)
In addition to being Kerrville's Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 is manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
