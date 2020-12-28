Angelo State University conferred 150 undergraduate degrees and 147 graduate degrees to its summer 2020 graduates that were recognized in a virtual commencement Dec. 6.
Graduates include Savannah Morrow of Kerrville, who earned a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.
For more information, visit www.angelo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.