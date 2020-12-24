Teacher Feature: Mike Thornton

School: Tivy High School.
Subject taught: Pre-AP biology and dual-credit chemistry.
Years teaching: 35 years.
Years at school/district: Seven years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in biology from the University of North Texas, and a master of science in interdisciplinary studies from Texas Tech University.
Reason you chose a career in education: When we married, my wife was in medical school and we knew we didn’t know where she would practice, so I picked a career where I would be employable anywhere.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Making students laugh. I find self-depreciating humor works well with teenagers.
Hardest part of teaching: For me, grading is tough. In high school aptitude tests I scored high in everything except clerical applications.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish all schools had the money to keep up with the latest technological advances in classroom equipment.
Other duties at school: I work with the “Number Sense” and “Calculator Skills” teams in UIL competition, and we won the District competition in 2018.
Hobbies/interests: I like to play golf, and we are members of the Hill Country Gourmands, where couples meet and each pair fixes part of a themed meal. We are also active in Rotary.
Personal history: I was born in Chicago, but my father, Hugh Thornton, was an airline pilot, so he and my mother, Ann, moved around quite a bit. We finally settled in Little Elm, part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, when I was in eighth grade. I graduated from Little Elm High School, second in a class of 26, in 1976. I attended UNT, working part-time for UPS. While I was there I met Cindy McNeely in chemistry class and asked her to go to a play at the University of Dallas. However, I had the wrong date, and no one was there, so we went back to my apartment where I fixed dinner. I graduated after the second summer session in 1984, and we got married the next day. I taught in North Forest ISD for three years, then in Abilene for two years, while Cindy did her residency. We moved back to DFW, and I taught in Lamar for 14 years, then 50 miles west, in Breckenridge. After our last child graduated high school we looked around, and got interested in the Hill Country. We met then hospital CEO Pat Murray, and he was awesome, and the First Friday Wine Share spoke to our heart. We moved here seven years ago. Now our oldest son, Parker, is married to Stephanie, and he’s an advertising executive for Michaels, in Argyle, Texas. Our younger son, Riley, is at University of California Los Angeles, working on a PhD in mathematics.
