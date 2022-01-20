KerrKonnect celebrates 100,000 miles

Three years after offering its first ride, KerrKonnect, Kerrville’s non-profit door-to-door transit system, logged its 100,000th mile on Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021.
Charter driver Dorothy Funk reached the milestone when she drove KerrKonnect member Kerry Willet home from shopping at H-E-B.
It is an “incredible achievement,” according to Whit Matteson, director, while noting it has been a challenging time.
“In just over three years, our amazing crew of volunteer drivers logged 100,000 miles keeping the Kerrville community connected,” Matteson said. “Through a pandemic and a February freeze, we’ve taken our members to doctors, dentists, pharmacies, friends, and work; to hair salons, pet groomers, and grocery shopping. We’ve delivered area residents to vote and vaccinate. We’re dedicated to providing our members with safe, reliable transportation to help maintain their independence and enhance their quality of life.”
KerrKonnect was conceived as a low-cost way for older residents and non-drivers to get to medical appointments and to run essential errands. KerrKonnect offered its first rides in October, 2018.
They have grown to include 184 members, 68 volunteer drivers, 15 office volunteers, and two employees. However, the need for this service has also grown, with a steady wait list of about 140. Matteson invites anyone interested in helping to drive to contact them at (830) 315-5377.
“We always need more drivers,” he said. “Please come join us and help us reach our goal of doubling our capacity to serve the community in 2022.”
The service is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., within a 10-mile radius of the Kerr County Courthouse. Rides are scheduled online. Riders pay a $20 annual membership and $2 per-trip fee.
To learn how to become a volunteer driver, to make a donation, or to find out more, visit www.kerrkonnect.org or call (830) 315-5377.
