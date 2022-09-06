UGRA youth teams up to convert trash to art

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority (UGRA) teamed up with the Hill Country Arts Foundation (HCAF) and Riverside Nature Center to highlight the prevalence of trash in our waterways and give litter a new life through art. On July 23, UGRA hosted the 19th Annual River Clean Up at Flat Rock Park. It was the first time the big, one-day event was held since 2019. As the over 400 River Clean Up volunteers hauled in 6,125 pounds of trash, they also kept an eye out for items with an interesting color or texture to be used during upcoming art workshops. Working with youth to transform trash into art serves dual purposes.
It helps instill art appreciation and technique while raising awareness of the impact litter can have on the health of our river and creeks. Some of the art pieces will continue to share this important message by becoming permanent installations in the EduScape – UGRA’s demonstration landscape at 125 Lehmann Drive.
