The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center from San Antonio will hold three blood donation drives in Kerrville in Sept.
Call (210) 731-5590 to make an appointment to make a donation.
The upcoming blood drives in the Kerrville area are:
• Peterson Regional Medical Center, 551 Hill Country Dr., Wed. Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Kerrville Public Utility Board, 2250 Memorial Blvd., Thursday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Kerrville at Crenwelge Motors, 301 Main St., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Anyone with symptoms is asked to remain home and to contact his or her physician.
For appointments, call South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in San Antonio; or visit www.southtexasblood.org.
