The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is seeking booth participants and sponsors for our annual Family Fright Night Halloween event.
The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 30 in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., starting at 4 p.m.
This event is free to the community and will include games, trick-or-treating, food trucks, a costume contest, bounce houses, and more.
There are two ways to support this event. First, organizations/ businesses can register to host a booth and activity with candy or prizes.
They decorate either a car or a 10’x10’ canopy tent booth with a Halloween theme of their choosing (family friendly) and distribute candy/prizes to trick-or-treaters.
Second, for those that are interested in participating in Family Fright Night but cannot get a booth, organizations can sponsor monetarily. Cash sponsorships go directly into providing candy, decorations, and activities for this event. This is a great way to give back to the community and promote your business/organization or any upcoming events and programs.
“A free event like Family Fright Night is only successful with the support of local organizations, clubs and businesses,” Parks and Recreation Specialist Rosa Ledesma said. “Take pride in your community and show your support by signing up to participate with a booth today.”
The sponsorship packet and booth registration form can be found on the city’s website, or contact the Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
