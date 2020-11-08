Tivy’s Zack Reyna renews Santa letters campaign

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, again and time to write letters to Santa and help make wishes come true.
Once again, Tivy High School student Zackary Reyna is enlisting fellow students and the community to help write letters to Santa to deliver to Macy’s for their “Believe Campaign.” For every letter submitted, Macy’s will donate $1 to the Make A Wish Foundation, which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
This year, letters will be submitted electronically through the links below. There is a link for KISD students and a link for the community.
The cutoff date to submit letters is Wednesday, Dec. 2.
An announcement of the total number of letters collected will be announced at a later date.
In 2007, Zackary was diagnosed with an inoperable brain aneurysm. His wish to ride a roller coaster at Disney World was granted through the Make A Wish Foundation in 2010.
Last year, more than 174,000 letters were collected for Zackary to deliver to Macy’s.
For more information about Macy’s Believe campaign, visit https://www.macys.com/social/believe/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.