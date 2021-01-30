Need a massage but don’t have an hour to spare? The Salvation Army Kroc Center invites you to check out their HydroMassage Chairs.
Ten minutes is equivalent to a one-hour deep tissue massage. Pressure, speed and focus area all at your discretion. Remove your shoes and enjoy.
HydroMassage is a Dry Warm Water Massage, widely used in medical, therapeutic and health club settings. Sessions are brief and designed to fit into your recovery routine after every workout and on off days.
Combined with proper rest, hydration and nutrition, HydroMassage compliments the recovery process and contributes to overall wellness.
Benefits of the 10-minute massage include temporary relief of minor aches and pains, reduction of stress and anxiety levels, a deep feeling of relaxation, increase in circulation in focus areas, and relief of muscle soreness, stiffness and tension
The HydroMassage experience is available for Kroc Center members and non-members everyday of the week during operation hours at a minimal cost.
For additional information regarding the HydroMassage experience at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, contact the Welcome Desk at 315-5762.
