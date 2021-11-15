Teacher Feature: Bridgette Michon

School: B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade.
Subject taught: English language arts and reading.
Years teaching: 20 years.
Years at school/district: 13 years at Nimitz Elementary School, and five years at B.T.W.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Houston, and a master of education in curriculum from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I love to learn. I am a lifelong learner and I want to share that passion with students.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Seeing the expression on a student’s face when they have an “A-ha” moment.
Hardest part of teaching: Balancing the demands of work and home life.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Less emphasis on year-end testing, with more all-year assessing, like a portfolio of learning.
Other duties at school: I sponsor University Interscholastic League teams in poetry, prose, and monologue. I’m active in curriculum-writing for the district, and I work with the intervention curriculum.
Hobbies/interests: I was a music major before teaching, and I love to sing. I also read non-fiction books, mostly about teaching, and I travel.
Personal history: I was born in Casa Grande, Calif., but we moved to Baytown when I was four. I graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1991, and met John Michon my senior year, when we worked at Domino’s Pizza together. He took me to the Kemah Boardwalk for our first date. I started at the University of Houston in music in 1992, but discovered it wasn’t for me. John and I were married in 1994, and we got into property investing, buying distressed properties, fixing them, then flipping them or turning them into Vrbos. I took my education BA at U.H. from 1998 to 2002, then taught for two years. I had never heard of Kerrville, and it sounded like it was out in the middle of nowhere. But my husband hunted in the area, and he talked me into moving here in 2004. It was the best decision ever. While I was teaching at KISD, I earned my MEd from Schreiner in 2019. We have two rescued dogs, Tootie the hound dog and Breezy the chocolate Labrador.
