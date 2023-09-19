Teacher Feature: Desirae Yanez

School: Tivy High School.
Subject taught: English and English as a second language.
Years teaching: 10 years.
Years at school/district: One year at Hal Peterson Middle School, five years at Tivy.
College: I have a bachelor of science in criminal justice and a master of science in interdisciplinary studies, both from the University of Texas Pan American.
Reason you chose a career in education: I always had a passion to be a role model for teens, to help them be successful and reach their highest potential.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The students, seeing them be successful and applying their knowledge in real world settings.
Hardest part of teaching: Finding a balance between teaching and life. Sometimes we forget to take care of ourselves.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to hold students accountable in class, not just for a state test.
Other duties at school: I am the Tivy cheer coach for the cheerleaders and our mascot, Scrappy, and I organize pep rallies. I am the advisor for emergent bilingual students, which can involve lots of different languages.
Hobbies/interests: I love to read everything, and spend time fishing and bicycle riding with my family.
Personal history: I was born in a hospital in Weslaco, but raised in Donna, Texas. I went to Donna High School, and met Nick Yanez as a freshman, but back then we were friends. I graduated from Donna High School in 2007, then went to UTPA. Nick called me when we were freshmen, and we talked on the phone until we went on our first date to a movie. I earned my BS in 2010 and my MS in 2012. I was a Child Protective Services investigator for two years, then started my teaching career back at Donna High School for four years. Nick’s family was in Kerrville. His grandmother, Rita Guerra, started Rita’s Tacos, and his mother, Mary Martinez, inherited it. Nick and I moved to Kerrville in 2018 so he could manage the business side. In 2018 we planned an outdoor wedding at a venue in Sisterdale, but it turned into an indoor ceremony when it rained all day. Our friends assured us it’s good luck to have rain on your wedding day. I taught my first year in KISD at HPMS, and this is my fifth year teaching English at Tivy. Our daughter, Tessa, is now eight years old, and a third-grader at Tom Daniels Elementary. Nick and I have launched a new business, a food truck called “American Dogs,” that we take to special events when I’m not teaching, and some days he operates it in Hunt.
