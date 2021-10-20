Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in Mile 503 of IH-10 on Oct. 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Broadway on Oct. 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 3400 block of Hwy. 27 on Oct. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 4200 block of Hwy. 27 on Oct. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Oct. 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and an arrest warrant, in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 2500 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 17.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 11.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 13.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence to impair an investigation, in the 1600 block of Water St. on Oct. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Main St. on Oct. 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 16.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of W Barnett St. on Oct. 17.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating stalking in the 600 block of Travis St. on Oct. 12.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on Oct. 12.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member with previous convictions in the 100 block of Arizona Ash Dr. on Oct. 12.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Oct. 14.
• KPD is investigating stalking, and terroristic threat to cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 14.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing, and assault causing bodily injury, in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Oct. 16.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 1900 block of Thurman St. on Oct. 17.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 100 block of Amelia Ct. on Oct. 17.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles and six counts of credit card abuse in the 900 block of North St. on Oct. 12.
• An arrest was made for burglary of a habitation in the 100 block of G St. on Oct. 14.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 11.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse of the elderly, and exploitation of the elderly, in the 3600 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 12.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 15.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on Oct. 16.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 11.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos on Oct. 13.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 13.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Water St. on Oct. 13.
• An arrest for two warrants was made in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 14.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of W Water St. on Oct. 14.
Accidents
• An arrest was made, at a major accident, for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2200 block of Arcadia Loop on Oct. 15.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 11.
• KPD assisted another agency, and is investigating injury to a child, in the 100 block of Annie Lane, Center Point, on Oct. 14.
• An arrest was made for reckless driving, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 100 block of McFarland St. on Oct. 16.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 16.
• KPD is investigating a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Lois St. on Oct. 16.
• An arrest was made for driving without a license in the 700 block of Hill Country Dr. on Oct. 17.
