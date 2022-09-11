Teacher Feature: Jenna Dubose

School: Hal Peterson Middle School.
Subject taught: Instructional coach.
Years teaching: 12 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies from Tarleton University, and studied communication disorders through the University of South Florida to earn a Speech Language Pathology License. I have worked through the Holdsworth Center for educational leadership development to earn credentials within educational leadership.
Reason you chose a career in education: I chose education because I love helping others see how successful they truly are. Empowering students as a teacher is something special to see and is what keeps teachers coming back each day. Now I have the opportunity to empower teachers.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The best part of teaching and coaching is to see the “ah ha” moments in students’ and teachers’ faces when something clicks. Seeing the confidence build within both students and adults is what drives my work ethic.
Hardest part of teaching: The hardest part of teaching and coaching is balancing time. There is always something to work on or improve. If I spend the time feeling like I’m doing great for my students and teachers, then I feel I’m not giving enough time to my family and home life.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would change the way state testing is handled. The pressure it puts on teachers and students takes away from the enjoyment and craft of teaching and learning the content. Accountability can occur in many ways other than shutting everything down to take a 4-hour summative test online. We need to differentiate teaching and learning for every student to be successful.
Other duties at school: I’m part of the HPMS Leadership Team.
Hobbies/interests: I love to spend time with my family and friends outdoors. We enjoy riding around on four-wheelers, working cattle, swimming, hanging out on the patio and grilling a good meal together.
Personal history: I was born in Bedford, Texas, but we moved to Paradise, Texas when I was in the first grade. I was involved in everything extra-curricular, horses, FFA, and sports, and graduated from Paradise High School in 2005. I earned my BA at Tarleton University in Stephenville. I was working as a waiter at Chili’s when I served Dustin DuBose, and he told his friends he was going to marry me. On our first date he was riding a tractor bailing hay, and ordered lunch for us. We ate in the tractor, which was pretty snug. We’ve been hanging out ever since, and were married in June of 2011. We moved to Electra, Texas, where Dustin managed a ranch while I student-taught in Iowa Park. We then moved to Lockhart, and I started teaching special education and then became a general classroom teacher in Navarro ISD in Geronimo. While we were there our son, Daxton, was born on our third anniversary, so now it’s his birthday. I also taught in Comanche ISD, followed by Nixon-Smiley CISD. During my time there, and at Lockhart ISD, I went to USF online to become a Speech Language Pathologist, and worked at Lockhart ISD. The principal and coworkers there believed in me and pushed me to become more. I became a Lever Leader, coaching teachers and teaching, and fell in love with instructional coaching, training with the Holdsworth Center on Lake Austin. We found Kerrville had the community we wanted to raise our son in, so I called and interviewed with KISD. In July of 2022 we bought our first house, in Harper. Daxton is now a third-grader at Tally Elementary.
