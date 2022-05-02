Nine out of 10 people wish they were more physically fit, and that 10th one is in denial.
Truth is, we all want to enjoy a productive, healthy lifestyle that’s a result of better physical fitness. And yes, with the right kind of effort, we can get more fit.
“But fitness can be sooooo boring,” you say. And while that’s sometimes true, it doesn’t have to be.
At the Kerrville Kroc Center, the staff knows fitness, but also understands how to have a good time. “We know that smiles, laughter, high-fives, uplifting music, and a kind word can cheer up even the most discouraged soul. We know that when you feel welcome, important, and encouraged, you’re going to keep coming back.” Molly Putnam, operations director, said. “And we know that supporting one another and celebrating even the smallest of daily victories can lead to lasting and permanent results, because we do it together.
From those totally new to exercise to seasoned athletes, and from the ‘dad bods’ to bodybuilders, at the Kroc, you’ll find a warm, accepting, uplifting environment where we’re all cheering for the same goal: For you to be the best version of you possible. We are a community and we want you to join us.”
Joining a group exercise class is like gaining a family, Putnam said.
The public is invited to join Putnam and the staff at the Kroc Center from 9 a.m. to noon, for the first annual “Kroc Group-X-Travaganza.”
Get a taste of some of the most popular fitness classes in “small, bite-sized doses” in 20-minute versions of their 30-60 minute originals. Try out indoor cycling, self-defense, Quicksilver, PUMP!, Cardio Slam, Silver Dancers, TRX, Zumba, and more. Try one, or try them all.
“We believe you’ll like our classes so much, that we want you to try them for free,” Putnam said. “No day pass or admission fee will be charged for this special event, because we want to connect you with the perfect group of like-minded people - with the healthy support group you’ve been craving.”
She said there will even be some fun door prizes and free snacks available as you sweat, laugh, and connect.
“At the Kroc Center, we don’t ‘sell fitness.’ We provide freedom ... freedom to physically move and enjoy an active lifestyle ... freedom from stress, worry and self-doubt ... freedom to relax and be yourself, knowing that you’re accepted, encouraged, and yes - even challenged - to get better each and every day.”
For more information, call (830) 315-5762 or visit www.kerrvillekroc.org.
