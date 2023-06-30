The Museum of Western Art continues its pledge to make its 40th anniversary year one to remember. Executive Director Darrell Beauchamp has just added two workshops to the talent-studded list of teachers previously scheduled.
“We are very fortunate to be able to attract the best instructors to teach our workshops here at the museum. The instructors for this workshop season are fabulous artists in their own right and have been respected for years for their teachings at other established art schools,” Beauchamp said.
• June 26: Cowboy Artist of America member Brandon Bailey will taught an intensive two-day workshop focusing on the use of color with an emphasis on how to properly draw and render a horse into a western landscape. Bailey has taught at the Western Art Academy at Schreiner University and currently teaches at the Buffalo Bill Center in Cody, Wyo. A meet-and-greet reception at MoWA was held on Sunday, June 25, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
• July 20 – “Painting Western Skies with Phil Bob Borman.” Borman is an accomplished painter and sculptor who enjoys creating both in the two-and three-dimensional realms. He has been a professional artist since graduating from Sul Ross University in Alpine, Texas in 1986. This talented landscape artist is at home painting in the studio as well as plein air. He loves to paint cloudscapes, which he considers as "a passion to illustrate the glory of God's creation in each and every sky."
• Sept. 11-13 – “The Beauty of Skyscapes with instructor Linda Glover Gooch.” Gooch has taught at the renowned Scottsdale Art School in Arizona and at the Museum of Western Art. Her upcoming workshop will concentrate on the values, edges and composition that will help bring your skyscape to life.
Beauchamp urges those interested to sign up quickly.
“Our June 22-24 Tonal Expressions workshop led by award-winning western painter/sculptor Mary Ross Buchholz has already sold out, as has our Sept. 22-24 workshop by renowned sculptor Jason Scull,” Beauchamp said.
Registration information and required workshop materials for each of the workshops can be found at museumofwesternart.com under "workshops" or phone (830) 896-2553.
