Retention and expansion

Theresa Metcalf says, as the Kerr Economic Development Corporation’s deputy director, she takes the leads on various projects. They support the KEDC mission; to recruit and retain primary employers.
“A primary employer is one that produces products in Kerr County,” she says. “But they sell more than 50 percent of those products outside the county. One example is James Avery, who makes jewelry in Kerrville, but sells it across the U.S. Another is Fox Tank, building here and shipping elsewhere. This brings dollars from other areas into our local community, keeping our economy healthy.”
KEDC has several “target sectors,” she says. They include health care, manufacturing, aviation and aerospace, craft agriculture, and remote workers.
She says since people travel to Kerrville from surrounding counties for health care, Peterson Health and local physicians and clinics bring in dollars. Companies which manufacture products reach even further for customers, as do the aviation and aerospace businesses.
Craft agriculture has a variety of business types. Local wineries are becoming a force in the “viticulture” industry. She says, “Most local wineries are still developing. It takes five years of growing, pruning, and growing back to grow wine grapes, so a lot of our vineyards are selling their grapes instead of producing wine, but that’s changing. That’s particularly true in Precinct 2, where voters recently repealed the ‘dry’ law.”
She says the growing “Farmers Market” movement is bringing fresh produce into Kerrville, helping farmers and ranchers inside and outside the county. Then there’s the booming craft brewery business expansion.
“Remote workers are also becoming an economic force,” Metcalf says. “There was already increasing numbers of workers moving to rural areas like Kerrville, and telecommuting to city businesses, but the COVID lockdowns really accelerated it. Corporations were worried about monitoring job performance before, but the pandemic showed them workers could actually be more productive from home.”
She cites a personal example. “My step-daughter, Alyssa Metcalf, was studying at the University of Colorado, in Colorado Springs. When it shut down, she came home and transitioned to remote learning. She found it works for her, as she studied for her degree in cyber security. So even though she could return to Colorado, she’s continuing her degree online, now living with her mother in San Antonio.”
Metcalf says another trend is toward hybrid models, where a worker relocates from Austin or San Antonio, goes into the city one day a week or every other week, but works mainly in Kerrville. “They and their families are happier living here, and their paychecks get spent in Kerrville,” she adds.
To support these businesses, she says the KEDC has several programs she leads. One is KerrEDGE, an entrepreneur center which is now virtual. A goal is to turn it into a “brick and mortar” traditional entrepreneur center, with meeting rooms, printing and audiovisual equipment, and co-working offices.
She also stages business and innovation forums, where people can meet, discuss possibilities, and network. She holds quarterly round tables, where the top employers in Kerr County can address their needs. She says on her immediate horizon is the 2022 “Top 40 Awards” to recognize people in Kerr County who do great things. The deadline for submissions is June 27.
Metcalf says she was born in Silver City, N.M., but her father, David Nelson, became a member of the Panama Canal Commission when she was six months old, so she grew up in the Republic of Panama, from 1974 to 1994. She graduated from Balboa High School in 1992, then worked on an associate’s degree in computer science at Panama Community College.
“College and I didn’t get along,” she says. “I returned to the U.S. to Jacksonville, Fla. in 1994 and started working. I moved between North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky, and lived a lot of the experiences I help people with here at KEDC. I started out in retail, and worked as a waitress. My daughter, Ciara, was born in 1998.”
She says she and her father were avid bicyclists, and they rode the Hill Country roads. Her father’s goal was to retire in the Hill Country, which he accomplished in 2000. Two years later, she came for a visit, then returned to stay in 2002.
Metcalf likes to quote Dr. Suess. “Be who you are and say how you feel, because those who mind don't matter, and those who matter don't mind.”
She says, “I had an 11-year career working remotely as a medical transcriptionist. But suddenly technology ended that when voice recognition software rendered the job obsolete. The medical company I was working for said a one-time $300,000 charge for the program worked out to less than the pay and benefits for transcriptionists. Then I became a district manager for Kuhl Yogurt, and for a while I commuted to Alamo Heights managing a fine stationery and gift shop.”
In 2010 she says she was in Grape Juice, where Darryl Coleman, the bartender, introduced her to James Metcalf. After cancelling their first date, James showed up for their second date, lunch at what was then Cathy’s on the River. They merged families, including Ciara and James’ daughter, Alyssa, in 2012. Ciara now lives with her husband, PFC Ethan Ginori, a Marine Corps artillery mathematician, in Oahu, Hawaii. Alyssa is finishing up her cybersecurity degree in San Antonio.
Metcalf says, “In 2016, with my nest empty, I found the position at KEDC doing what I really want to be doing, working for the economic development of Kerrville and Kerr County.”
