The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce is planning the 2021 “Business Expo & First Friday Wine Share.” This event is planned for Aug. 6-7 this summer, to be held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, Kerrville, presented in partnership with James Avery Artisan Jewelry.
The Expo will be set up in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at 3785 State Highway 27 E., Kerrville.
The chamber staff is taking reservations from area businesses and organizations for booth space in the Expo.
Call the Chamber at 896-1155 or email Pilar@kerrvilletx..com; or visit their website at www.kerrvilletx.com.
