Council holds ribbon-cutting for Schreiner Golf Course improvements

Kerrville City Council members held a ribbon-cutting Friday, Nov. 5 to officially recognize recent improvements made to the Scott Schreiner Golf Course courtesy of a $20,000 donation from longtime Schreiner golfer Stanley Brunsman.
Brunsman, who made the donation in memoriam to his father, K.K. Brunsman, was honored at an October city council meeting with the city’s Kerrville Kindness Award.
With the funds, the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department was able to make improvements to the start of the course by adding a new concrete cart path to the driving range and upgrading the Hole No. 1 cart path from granite/dirt to concrete. Landscaping, such as flower beds and trees, were also added to enhance the natural beauty of the course.
“We are grateful and humbled with Mr. Brunsman’s generous donation,” Parks and Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle said. “The improvements have made a noticeable difference in the aesthetics and functionality of the course and have been very well received.”
