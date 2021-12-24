Kerrville Pets Alive! has kicked off its annual giving campaign to save the lives of homeless, neglected and abused Kerr County pets.
Kerrville Pets Alive! provides hope for impounded cats and dogs by supporting the needs of Kerr County Animal Services, Kerr County’s only open intake, taxpayer-funded animal control facility.
KPA! also assists community pet owners in need by providing free food, microchips, healthcare, spay/neuter resources and humane education.
For more information, email: info@kerrvillepetsalive.org.
Hope for the Homeless Holiday Campaign is based at 414 Clay, Kerrville, TX 78028; or visit kerrvillepetsalive.com.
Ways to help:
Monetary donation boxes are also available at these area businesses:
• Buzzies’ BBQ;
• The East End Market;
• Grape and Grain Liquor Store;
• The Golden Antler;
• Pax Coffee Shop;
• Pop Hair Art;
• The UPS Store;
• The Creek Boutique and Buddy’s Burgers in Ingram.
Food and Pet Supply donations may be made at these drop-off locations:
• HCTC in Ingram (year-round);
• NobiliTea (until Dec. 23);
• Kerrville Pets Alive! office (year-round).
Donations are accepted from the Pet Supplies Plus Giving Tree; 100 percent of donations are used to facilitate their mission to save Kerr County cats and dogs from euthanasia.
