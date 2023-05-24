At the crossroads
Crystal Lockridge, administrative assistant for Kerr County Road & Bridge, points out one of the 603 roads the department watches over, many of which she has worked on as part of her training to answer questions by the public.

Kerr County Road & Bridge Administrative Assistant Crystal Lockridge says the primary job of the department is make sure county roads are safe for the public to travel.

“There are about 603 county roads,” she says. “That’s about 460 miles. They run between the numbered Texas state highways, and they don’t include roads in the cities of Kerrville or Ingram. One way drivers can tell the difference is by the street name signs. Kerrville and Ingram roads usually have blue signs, but they have some special signs in areas that may be brown or purple. Texas Department of Transportation marks state roads with number signs, including state highways and farm-to-market roads. Our county road signs are all white names on green.”

