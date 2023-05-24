At the crossroads

Kerr County Road & Bridge Administrative Assistant Crystal Lockridge says the primary job of the department is make sure county roads are safe for the public to travel.
“There are about 603 county roads,” she says. “That’s about 460 miles. They run between the numbered Texas state highways, and they don’t include roads in the cities of Kerrville or Ingram. One way drivers can tell the difference is by the street name signs. Kerrville and Ingram roads usually have blue signs, but they have some special signs in areas that may be brown or purple. Texas Department of Transportation marks state roads with number signs, including state highways and farm-to-market roads. Our county road signs are all white names on green.”
She says Road & Bridge seldom builds new roads. The process to become an official county road, accepted for county maintenance, usually starts with a developer. The developer has to build the road to county standards, including a good road base in a wide-enough right-of-way, with proper chip-seal pavement. Once the road meets the county’s criteria, the developer must go before the County Commissioners’ Court and request it be dedicated as a county road. If the road passes Road & Bridge inspection, the commissioners may accept it.
“Once a road becomes part of the county it becomes our responsibility to maintain it,” Lockridge says. “That means filling potholes, maintaining the road signage, dead animal pickup, mowing and other vegetation control, repairs and the seal-coating program, and bridge and dam repair.
“We maintain 18 bridges in locations like Fall Creek, the Hermann Sons Crossing, and Crossing Street in Center Point, and several low-water crossings. The three major dams we’re responsible for are the Ingram Dam and boat ramp, Flat Rock Park, and Lion’s Park. We also maintain parking areas, like at the county courthouse, Flat Rock Park, and our parking here at the office.
“To control vegetation, we usually mow two times a year, trying to avoid wildflower season and Monarch Butterfly migrations. That’s coordinated through the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, and we also work with certified organic farmers, and beekeepers. We watch for vegetation encroaching on roadways, both for visibility, and roots undermining the pavement.”
She says the county isn’t responsible for any traffic lights, since almost all Kerr County signals are on state roads, and the rest in Kerrville. But they do have school zone lights in three locations, Nimitz Elementary, Ingram Elementary, and Our Lady of the Hills College Prep.
“Those are the routine tasks,” she says. “During emergency conditions, whether it’s flooding or ice storms, Road & Bridge calls out its crews to check county roads, doing whatever the have to to keep them passable, or, if necessary, shutting down roads that aren’t safe to use with barricades, cones, and temporary signage. For me, coordinating all that can get a bit hectic.”
She says all that gets accomplished by a Road and Bridge staff of 28 people. “At least that’s the full staffing,” she adds. “Right now we’re short about a third of that. We’re looking for people to fill several openings, and I recently held a job fair. We have office openings, maintenance shop, and drivers with a commercial driver’s license who can handle our heavy equipment, like rollers, loaders, dump trucks, and chip-setters.”
Lockridge says as administrative assistant she is the center of communications for the department. In emergencies the Road & Bridge crews communicate with her, and she coordinates with other agencies like the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. She also takes calls from the public, and keeps them informed about road conditions or takes reports for the department’s crews. During normal operations, she fields calls from the public, and answers questions or makes sure the caller gets to the folks with the answers.
“I have a direct boss, and above that is the head of the department, but I get to work with all the rest of the Road & Bridge crew. I coordinate with events and training, often at the Hill Country Youth Event Center or the courthouse. In order to be successful educating the public on how Road and Bridge operates I was sent into the field to work alongside the field crews. I can communicate to the public how we address issues such as potholes, patching, brush cutting, dead-animal pickup, drainage, driveways, and more, because I have physically assisted with all of these items on the roads in Kerr County. I credit the experiences, education, and support I receive from my co-workers.” She was promoted from clerk to administrative assistant when her workload warranted it.
Lockridge says she was raised in Wizard Wells, Texas, a town so small the hospital where she was born was in Mission, and the schools she attended were in Jacksboro. When she was 14 years old, her family moved to McKinney, where she graduated from McKinney North High School in 2006. During high school she played on an international volleyball team which competed in the Caribbean islands.
“I started college at Schreiner University,” she says. “I figured the local students knew all the best swimming holes, so I befriended them. One day in 2007, while some of us were swimming, one of them, Jason Lockridge, came up and started talking to me. Our first date was kayaking on the Medina River, then we went out for Chinese food. When I transferred to Midwestern State University, in Wichita Falls, he went with me. We were married in 2015. Now we have two girls, Karman who is 13 years old, and Kiya who is seven years old. Our two sons are Kolton, five years old; and Kylan, three years old.”
She says, “We returned to Kerrville in 2012, because it just felt like home. I worked a couple of different jobs until I signed on with the county. For two years I worked in the Department of Motor Vehicles, before transferring to the Road & Bridge Department in September of 2016. My supervisor, Vickie Gartrell, gave me some valuable advice which changed my career and my personal life. She said when I am interacting with the public, my co-workers, or other departments, to stop and ask, ‘Who is my customer, and how can I serve them?’”
She says she was a client with the Parenting Resource Center, and was so impacted by them she volunteered before her third and fourth child were born. She has also participated in ministry through volunteering in her church nursery and VBS, and went on mission trips to the Appalachia Mountains with the Appalachia Service Project, taught vacation Bible school in El Paso, and made community service housing repairs in the Dallas Metroplex. She’s been a volunteer coach for the girls’ volleyball team at the KROC center for the last couple of years.
“My in-laws, Bonnie and William Lockridge, are here in Kerrville,” she says. “My parents, Carolyn Clausen and Rodney Winkles, are in North Texas. My family still enjoys the Guadalupe River, we take a camping trip once a year, and we visit caves.”
She adds, “My work to help this community is done in the background. I am proud to serve in this way.”
