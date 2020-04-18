N.I.C.E provides spring planting suggestions

Texas is a large, diverse state and plants that work for one region may not always be the best choice in a different region. The Native Plant Society of Texas created the N.I.C.E. Native Plant Partners program to help nurseries offer natives that are right for the local environment. Two local chapters of NPSOT, the Kerrville and Fredericksburg chapters, implement this program by choosing one native plant to promote each season – in cooperation with wholesalers, in order to assure availability – and in cooperation with participating local nurseries.
The N.I.C.E. acronym stands for “Natives Improve and Conserve Environments.” The goal of the program is to introduce people to great native plants that are available locally to use in place of non-native species.
Why plant natives?
Debbie Windham, president of the Kerrville chapter of NPSOT, loves to share the reasons to grow natives. “Native plants,” says Winham, “have the admirable qualities of low maintenance, iron-tough constitution, and beauty. Many attract bees and butterflies to our gardens, or supply us with flavorings for cooking, tea, or medicinal purposes. Most are pest- and disease-resistant. Some reseed themselves, finding their own nooks and crannies where they can best survive, giving us the delight and surprise of finding new seedlings popping up alongside a desirable companion plant, or in a gravel walkway, easy to dig up and pass along to friends.”
Purple Coneflower
This spring season (which began on Friday, March 20), the Kerrville and Fredericksburg NPSOT chapters are featuring the Purple Coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) at five local nurseries as their “N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season.”
Purple coneflower is a very popular perennial (meaning that it dies back in the winter but comes back to life each spring), with tall, rough and slightly hairy stems and spectacular long-lasting pinkish-purple drooping flowers, called rays. Rough, pointed leaves are scattered up and down the stem, becoming smaller toward the top. Flowers occur singly atop the stems and have domed, spiny centers. Bloom time goes from spring all the way through fall.
Echinacea is a long-lived perennial, loved for its old-fashioned beauty and upright persistence in a manicured flower garden or in a wild prairie garden, where it may actually become aggressive (not a problem in this gardener’s mind) It grows in sun to part shade, and in moderately dry, well-drained soil.
The popular local TV show “Central Texas Gardener” (centraltexasgardener.org) says that Echinacea is very drought-tolerant and should be watered sparingly, in only the hottest, driest of times, once it is well-established. They also say to cluster it in groups of three to five plants for the most impact. If it seeds out and overcrowds an area, it can be easily moved in early spring. It grows from one to three feet in height. Seeds are produced in the cone, much like that of a sunflower.
When in bloom, this beauty will attract insects, butterflies, and hummingbirds – then in the fall and winter, songbirds, particularly Goldfinches, are drawn to its seed. The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin (wildflower.org) says it is also of special value to our native bees. The flowers are long-lasting and attract lots of pollinators to their nectar and pollen, but are somewhat unattractive once they fade. You may be tempted to dead-head, but try to resist that urge since the seed heads are such a great winter food source for small birds.
Sadly, this plant is NOT deer resistant, so it belongs in a protected flower garden.
New cultivars are not
exactly native
There are several new cultivars on the market, in new, lovely colors. A cultivar is defined as “a variety of a plant developed from a natural species and maintained under cultivation.” These “new or improved” varieties may grow well in the same planting environment as the native, but may not have the genetic flexibility of the native plant. The process of developing cultivars may alter the plant’s ability to survive its native environmental conditions, for example, or stimulate profuse growth which becomes invasive. Some are treated with systemic insecticides that linger in the plants after planting, endangering the pollinators. Many cultivars are sterile, depriving wildlife of winter seed sources. The Native Plant Society of Texas focuses on and recommends the plants as they were found by early settlers to our state, in order to conserve the natural diversity that has allowed them to survive.
So, is Echinacea a flower
or an herb?
Actually, it is both. The USDA Plant Database lists Echinacea as an herb. The Native Plant Society of Texas website, (npsot.org), says it was one of the most important medicinal plants used by Native Americans to treat a variety of ailments. It was used as a pain reliever, anti-inflammatory, a treatment for toothaches, coughs, colds, and sore throats; even to soothe gastrointestinal troubles in people and horses. It was also used as an antidote for various forms of poisonings, including snakebite, and portions of this plant were used to dress wounds and treat infections. Early pioneers, as they traveled west across the plains, were quick to pick up on the healing properties of this species, probably from contact with Native Americans.
Modern medicine continues to see the potential benefits associated with this plant species. Studies have shown purple coneflower to be an immune system booster, and Echinacea continues to be a very popular herbal remedy today. Dried leaves and flowers of Echinacea are used to make herbal tea, and an extract is also available in tablet or liquid form in pharmacies and health food stores.
Our local N.I.C.E. nurseries have happily agreed to stock up on our Plant of the Season in order to have it available to the public. These independent nurseries carry only the best plants for our area, as well as high-quality soil amendments and gardening supplies.
Look for the “N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season” sign stake at these nurseries and growers in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, and Medina:
• Natives of Texas, 4256 Medina Highway, Kerrville, (830) 896-2169;
• Plant Haus 2, 604 Jefferson Street, Kerrville, (830) 792-4444;
• The Gardens at The Ridge, 13439 S. Ranch Road 783 (Harper Rd.), Kerrville, (830) 896-0430;
• Friendly Natives, 1107 N. Llano Street, Fredericksburg, (830) 997-6288;
• Medina Garden Nursery, 13417 Tx. Highway 16, Medina, (830) 589-2771.
