The Hunt Volunteer Fire Department annual “Beast Blast” fundraiser scheduled for April 25 was canceled.
However, the loss of income to the department is significant, and donations are being accepted instead, to provide funding for HVFD operations, training and equipment expenses.
Donations can be made by visiting www.huntvfd.org or via U.S. mail. Checks can be sent to Hunt Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 362, Hunt, TX 78024.
“We at HVFD will continue business as usual and will respond to emergency calls as we receive them,” HVFD Chief Lee Pool said. “Thank you so much for your continued support of the Hunt Volunteer Fire De-partment, and we look to the future for opportunities to celebrate with you in the beautiful Hill Country in which we live and work.”
For more information, visit the Hunt VFD Facebook page; the Hunt VFD www.huntvfd.org/ or email station@huntvfd.org or call Hunt VFD Station, (830) 238-4371. Please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.