Athletic Director Chris Ramirez recently released the list of Hawks and Lady Hawks who have been recognized and named to several TAPPS Winter Sports honors teams.
For boys’ basketball players include James Ibarra (1st Team All-District); Dalton Herndon (1st Team All-District, Academic All-State); William Cummings (2nd Team All-District, Academic All-State); Matthew Cummings (2nd Team All-District, Academic All-State).
Girls soccer had the following players: Gabby Michalak (1st Team All-District, All-State Honorable Mention, Academic All-State); Gracie Morris, Jr 2nd Team All-District, Academic All-State); Avery Morris, (2nd Team All-District); Nancy Garcia, Sr. (2nd Team All-District, Academic All-State); Ellie Cummings (2nd Team All-District); Kara Benitez, Fresh. (All-District Honorable Mention); Brianna Alcorta (All-District Honorable Mention); and Akemi Gutierrez (All-District Honorable Mention).
Boys soccer is represented by: Brian Casillas, Sr. (1st team All-District); Stephen Grocki (1st Team All-District, All-State Honorable Mention); Davis Clifton (2nd Team All-District); Chase Ballay (All-District Honorable Mention); Faviel Rodelo (All-District Honorable Mention); Matthew Romero (All-District Honorable Mention); and Diego Garcia, Fresh. (All-District Honorable Mention).
