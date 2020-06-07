Each year The University of Texas at Austin Alumni Association, known as Texas Exes, awards academic scholarships to area seniors attending high school in Kerr County and entering UT Austin in the fall.
The applicants are reviewed for their excellence in academics, leadership and service to community.
This year Kerr County TX Exes raised $6,000 to award to six recipients. Those recipients are: Savannah Foster, John Henry Hayes, Emily McClure, Richard Quach, and Adin Viera attending Tivy High School, as well as Jasmine Lopez attending Center Point High School.
The Exes and other Longhorn supporters gather throughout the year raising funds for these scholarships.
Kerr County TX Exes will start off their year with a “Send Off: for these students on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Acapulco Restaurant.
For more information on Kerr County TX Exes, e-mail kerrcountychapter@texasexes.org.
