Bandera Electric Cooperative recently received $15,000 in grants from the Texas Commission on Environment Quality to install six Level 2 (L2) dual-port electric vehicle (EV) chargers within its service territory.
A L2 charger can charge any EV, including Tesla vehicles with an adapter. The charger adds roughly 25 miles of range per hour, allowing the user to charge their EV five to seven times faster compared to a L1 charger.
BEC will identify the EV charging locations based on a low presence of existing EV charging infrastructure and high-traffic areas, like tourist destinations. The Best Western Hotel in Bandera and the Hondo National Bank in Leakey are among the first sites selected to receive charging stations.
“The grants we received will allow us to plan proactively for the growing EV demand in the area and leverage EVs as a grid asset, benefitting all members,” said Thilo Janssen, BEC manager of engineering.
BEC is committed to providing energy efficient solutions for its members, and is currently offering a $1,000 rebate for qualified all-electric vehicle purchases. Visit BanderaElectric.com/Rebates to learn more.
About BEC
Bandera Electric Cooperative currently serves more than 27,000 members and provides electric service to 36,000 meters in a seven-county territory in the Texas Hill Country. As a member-owned cooperative, BEC continually searches for new, innovative programs to promote energy-efficiency and quality service. For more information, visit BanderaElectric.com or call (866) 226-3372.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.