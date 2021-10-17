The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Haunted Ghoul Pool event will return this fall.
Come for a night of goosebumps, spooks, and screams as the Olympic Pool will be transformed into a ghoulish haunted house. The Haunted Ghoul Pool will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, starting at 5 p.m.
Choose between a family-friendly tour and a terrifying tour.
Family-friendly tours will run from 5-6:30 p.m. both nights. From 7-8:30 p.m. both nights, parental guidance is suggested for anyone under the age of 13, as the haunted attractions will come to life and the scary factor will be turned up. Please take note of these times and come at the appropriate time for the desired level of haunting.
The entrance fee will be $5 per person for ages four and up.
Tickets are on sale now. Purchase them online, over the phone at (830) 257-7300, and at the Parks and Recreation Department located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy.
Tickets can also be purchased on-site at the event. Note that the ticket is valid for only one night.
The haunt will use fog, intense sounds and strobe lights. Enter at your own risk. Please note that swimming will not be allowed.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
