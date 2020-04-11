The Third Annual “Forging Futures Classic Golf Tournament,” originally set for April 26-27, in Fredericksburg, has been rescheduled for Sept. 27-28.
Proceeds raised are used for student scholarships and academic program support provided by the Hill Country University Center Foundation and Texas Tech University-Fredericksburg.
The Celebration Dinner will be held at Vista Oaks on Sunday, Sept. 27. Entertainment at the Celebration Dinner will be provided by Dave Halston, who will perform “A Tribute to Frank Sinatra.”
The golf tournament will take place at Boot Ranch on Monday, Sept. 28. Boot Ranch is a 2,000-acre master-planned golf community, on the par-71 golf course designed by Hal Sutton, 14-time PGA Tour winner. Located just outside Fredericksburg, Texas, the venue has been designated a “Top Ten in Texas” golf course.
More information will be released closer to the new dates.
Registration and sponsorship opportunities can be found online at www.forgingfuturesclassic.org.
