Pets of the Week – July 22, 2020

Sandy and Danny
Sandy (left) and Danny (right) are black and white Lab Mix puppies. They are approximately 4 months old and currently weigh less than 30 pounds. Both pups were found as strays and are now searching for their new forever homes, as their owner never came forward to re-claim them. They are seeking a home that has plenty of love to give and time to play. They can be adopted either together or separately. Their adoption fee is $50 each, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure they will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
