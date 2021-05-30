Three summer art camp sessions titled “Camp Create” are offered at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center in downtown Kerrville in June.
Each camp will be a one-week session each morning 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Monday through Friday.
Organizers say the children will learn about art while having fun, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for five days per session.
The maximum enrollment for each camp class is 10 children per class. An extra class for first through third-graders has been added in Session I, due to the enthusiastic response.
Registration is open now. Contact Lanza Teague, executive director, by email at kaccdir@kacckerrville. com; or call 895-2911 for more information.
Tuition will be $125 per week. A discount is available for families who register more than one child.
Camp sessions are offered as follows:
• Session I – June 7-11
• Session II – June 14-18;
• Session III – June 21-25.
Each session will be divided into age groups, based on the last grade completed by the student:
• Class 1 - first – third grade class;
• Class 2 - fourth – fifth grade;
• Class 3 - sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
The art center is located at 228 Earl Garrett St., Kerrville. Regular hours at the art center are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Camp Create!
The mission of KACC's 2021 summer program for youth, grades 1-8 - Camp Create! - is to foster creative thinking in young people. It is the KACC’s intention to train young minds for adult challenges while presenting first-class art instruction in a fun format.
They believe there are ways of thinking that can only be learned through the processes of creating art. Critical thinking and creative thinking are two sides of the same coin and should be taught together so that young people can grow up to be creative, successful problem solvers in exciting and challenging times.
This program is sponsored in part by the McLaughlin Doty Foundation.
