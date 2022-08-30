Kerrville First United Methodist Church will be hosting a pickleball doubles tournament.
It will be a 16-team double-elimination tournament and will be held at the KFUMC gym on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.
Action will be a full day on Saturday and in the afternoon on Sunday.
Matches will be the best two out of three games.
The entry fee is $60 per team. The first 16 teams to register will play.
All proceeds will go to the KFUMC Forge Youth.
You may pick up a registration form at KFUMC or register online at www.kfumc.org.
Entry forms and fees are due by Tuesday, Sept. 6. The top two teams will receive prizes.
For more information, contact Grant Palmer at grant.palmer@ kfumc.org or call (830) 459-5848.
Checks should be made payable to KFUMC, 321 Thompson Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028.
Please notate “Forge” in the memo line.
