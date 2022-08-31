In command

Turtle Creek Volunteer Firefighter Riley Gordon says the incident commander at the scene of a fire has overall control of the situation, and has to make most of the decisions about everything that happens at the scene.
The 19-year-old firefighter recently found himself inheriting that responsibility at a three-story house fire in Kerrville South. He says, “When we got the call, we reached out to Kerrville Fire Department for mutual aid. We’re all volunteers, so we have to drive to our fire station, get our equipment, and travel to the fire. KFD has professional firefighters in their stations, ready to go, so they can get to a house fire much quicker. By the time we arrived, they had the fire mostly contained, but they were running low on water. There aren’t many fireplugs out in the county.”
Riley says TCVFD brought their 3,500-gallon water tender, and pumped directly to the KFD truck. The four Turtle Creek volunteers available provided extra manpower to enter the house.
He says, “Center Point VFD also responded, bringing more water. A lot of our training is about getting enough water to handle fighting a fire. Our tenders can draw water from a city fireplug, a pond, or the river, whatever is handy, and transport it to the scene. In this case, once the fire was mostly contained, KFD turned it over to us, and I became incident commander. We finished suppressing the fire, insured everything was cool enough that the blaze would not reignite, and made sure the house was safe for the investigators. They determine the cause of the fire, insuring it was not arson. In this case, the fire started in an electrical outlet in the living room.”
But that isn’t the end of the call, he says. “When we return to the station we pull and wash the hoses we used; refill our self-contained breathing apparatus, or ‘SCBA;’ refill all the water tanks, and refuel the trucks. Then, as incident commander, I write the incident report, including location, what the property was used for, the actions we took, the damage cost, any mutual aid given or received, and a summary of what happened. I complete the report on the station computer, file it with the state, and make sure it’s accepted.”
He says all the Turtle Creek firefighters are volunteers, working other jobs for a living. They respond when they have free time, or when they’re sleeping. Some employers can let firefighters respond during their work day, and some cannot. In addition to responding to structure or grass fires, car crashes, and other incidents, the volunteers also spend time training, in their own department, with other departments, or at fire schools like the one Texas A&M University holds each July.
Gordon says he was born and raised in Kerrville, in a family of firefighters. His father, Wesley Gordon, is the chief of TCVFD; and his mother, Misty Gordon, has been a KFD paramedic for 23 years, and is now their EMS Assistant.
Gordon says he attended Ingram Elementary where his mother graduated, went to Covenant Academy for middle school, then returned to Ingram Tom Moore High School, graduating in 2021.
“But I started with TCVFD when I was a kid, 11 or 12, helping Mom and Dad clean hoses and at small grass fires. I had to wait until I was 18 years old to apply to be a firefighter. Then I had a 90-day probationary period, after which the TCVFD firefighters had to vote on accepting me. I’m glad they did, I really enjoy firefighting. I’ve completed most of the in-house training, and I hope to attend the A&M Fire Training School in the near future.”
But like the other volunteers, he says he has a day job. “I went to work for Kerrville ISD as an information tech in August of 2021. In the ITM dual credit college program I completed the CompTIA A+ Certification, and the Security+ Certification. Before I finished at ITM I helped set up computers during the summers. I’m planning to work on my associates degree in information technology or computer science through the Alamo Colleges online program.”
For fun, on the second Saturday of every month, Gordon says his family, including his parents and his younger brother, Bailey, an ITM sophomore, compete in the International Defensive Pistol Association matches at Bandera Gun Club. Gordon also shoots a camera. He says his “side-hobby” is photography, especially sports and fire scenes.
He adds, “Philippians 4:13 says ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.