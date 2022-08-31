In command
RILEY GORDON, Turtle Creek VFD firefighter, recently took charge as incident commander, to mop up a fire scene at a three-story house, at age 19. Both his parents, Wesley and Misty Gordon, are in the fire service.

Turtle Creek Volunteer Firefighter Riley Gordon says the incident commander at the scene of a fire has overall control of the situation, and has to make most of the decisions about everything that happens at the scene.

The 19-year-old firefighter recently found himself inheriting that responsibility at a three-story house fire in Kerrville South. He says, “When we got the call, we reached out to Kerrville Fire Department for mutual aid. We’re all volunteers, so we have to drive to our fire station, get our equipment, and travel to the fire. KFD has professional firefighters in their stations, ready to go, so they can get to a house fire much quicker. By the time we arrived, they had the fire mostly contained, but they were running low on water. There aren’t many fireplugs out in the county.”

