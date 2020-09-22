Schreiner University’s Mountaineer Literary Society and Sigma Tau Delta International English Honor Society invite you to a Virtual Poetry Reading by Sally Hannay, Schreiner University professor of English, from her recently published book “They Aren’t Your Ducks” (Wipf and Stock Publishers).
Due to COVID-19 concerns, this will be a free virtual event on Sept. 30, from 7-8 p.m. Contact Dr. William Woods at wwwoods@ schreiner.edu for link invitation (TEAMS meeting) to this event. The public is encouraged to participate.
Hannay is a professor of English at Schreiner University and earned her MFA in creative writing from the University of Iowa Writers' Workshop. She has published poems as the recipient of the Conference for College Teachers of English prize for original poetry in 2012 and 2014, and in the Texas Observer.
“They Aren't Your Ducks” chronicles 20 midlife years in the well-examined life of a professional woman, mother, wife, daughter, friend, and poet.
The poems are about the resilience of love, applied to everything from the angst of academic assessment meetings, to the love of a good dog, to the chaos that addiction can inflict on a family, to the caretaking of aging parents, to the grief and spiritual recovery from a crushing family loss.
The poems celebrate the gains salvaged from loss, the strength that comes only through loss, and the peace revealed by faith and acceptance.
Critics and other poets have called this work "a profoundly engaging book of poems" and noted, "There is a strength and hope in these beautiful poems and solace for the reader trying to stay afloat in troubled waters."
For more information or to receive a free link to the event, contact Dr. William Woods, Schreiner University Dean of Academic Support and Student Outcomes, at wwwoods@schreiner. edu.
