Teacher Feature: David Johnston

School: Tivy High School.
Subject taught: Pre-Calculus.
Years teaching: 27 years.
Years at school/district: 14 years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in education from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: When I started college I didn’t know what I wanted to do, so I quit and worked landscaping. Then a friend, David Plunk, told me I should join him at Stephen F. Austin in education, and I found what I was passionate about.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I do my two favorite things, teach math and coach sports teams, while I make a positive impact on young people.
Hardest part of teaching: Making sure I balance my school and personal life.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I don’t think about things in a general way, I just try to be the best I can be day-to-day.
Other duties at school: In the fall and spring I’m the assistant tennis coach, with team tennis in the fall and individual tennis in the spring. During the winter I’m the girls’ basketball coach.
Hobbies/interests: Besides walking, I love to watch sports, particularly with my family. My father, Doug Johnston’s bucket list included seeing baseball in every major league stadium, so we scheduled vacations and did that. Now there are some new parks to see.
Personal history: I was born in Tyler, but grew up 11 miles south in Whitehouse. I loved basketball, and picked up a love of tennis from my mother, Becky Johnston. After graduating from Whitehouse High School in 1987, I went to the University of Arkansas for two years, getting the basic classes. I returned to Tyler and worked in landscaping for a while, then I found a passion for teaching and coaching, and completed my education degree at SFA. I taught high school in Nixon for three years, then in Boling for a year, then in Lockhart for eight years. I taught in Liberty Hill Middle School for a year. I was bouncing around, looking for a place I really wanted to be. When I was at Lockhart I took my girls’ team to a basketball tournament in Del Valle, and on an off time I went into the next gym to watch another game. I had never heard of Kerrville Tivy, but watching the girls’ team playing, and how they comported themselves on and off-court, and how the coaches interacted with them, I saw they had something special going on. I knew I would like to be a part of whatever it was. I watched them for a couple of years, until an opening came for a volleyball-tennis coach, and I thought, “Well that’s one of my two favorite sports,” so I applied and came to KISD in 2008. After a couple of years I switched from volleyball to girls’ basketball. It took a while, but I figured out the “something special” was that Tivy Fight Never Dies isn’t just sports, or even the whole school, but is part of the greater community’s culture. My older brother, Steve, is an accountant, and we share a love of football. My younger brother, Brian, is a college professor, and my connection to him is music. We are both fans of the Irish music of U2, and we’ve gone to numerous concerts together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.