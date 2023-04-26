Storyteller
Bert Owens shows off the galley proof of her first book, ‘Patch Rabbit and Friends,’ with her two helpers. Smokey the Yorkshire Terrier keeps her company while she writes, and her computer with spell-check helps her conquer her dyslexia.

Bert Owens believes the first book in her “Keepsake Tales” series creates a new niche in children’s and family books, since it’s both a storybook and a coloring book.

“‘Patch Rabbit and Friends’ tells the story of a rabbit, a quilted bear, and a racehorse,” she says. “They meet on the way to a fair, where they can sell their wares, but must cooperate to complete the journey. It teaches values I think are important, friendship, cooperation, meeting goals, and having fun. But then the book has extra pages for readers to color, and spaces to record their own messages. I haven’t seen any others like it, and neither has my publisher.”

