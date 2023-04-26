Storyteller

Bert Owens believes the first book in her “Keepsake Tales” series creates a new niche in children’s and family books, since it’s both a storybook and a coloring book.
“‘Patch Rabbit and Friends’ tells the story of a rabbit, a quilted bear, and a racehorse,” she says. “They meet on the way to a fair, where they can sell their wares, but must cooperate to complete the journey. It teaches values I think are important, friendship, cooperation, meeting goals, and having fun. But then the book has extra pages for readers to color, and spaces to record their own messages. I haven’t seen any others like it, and neither has my publisher.”
She says that can work both ways. Children can create keepsakes for their parents, or parents can create keepsakes for their children. For example, she says a military parent on deployment could complete the coloring pages and write personal messages, then send the personalized book to their child to read.
“Patch Rabbit will be the first of a series of four,” she says. “Next will be ‘Lash Lizard,’ then Tubby Tumbleweed’s Christmas,’ then ‘Grumpy the Unhappy Frog.’ But the stories weren’t written in that order.
“I wrote Grumpy back in 1976, with my youngest son, Robin Lee Algoe. He was four years old when we started. We lived in Corpus Christi at the time, where my husband was working to repair damage from a hurricaine, so in the afternoons the mosquitos were so bad Robin had to stay inside. I would write some during the day, then he would come in after school and say, ‘What if Grumpy did this, instead?’ It took us two years to finish.”
But that wasn’t Owens’ first story. She says, “I learned to read when I was four. My sister, Joyce Thorp, was two years older, and she loved to teach. So as soon as she got home from first grade, she’d teach me what she had learned. I spent the first and second grade being really bored. Meanwhile, I was telling stories to anyone who would listen, including my dolls and any puppies I could get to hold still. When I had my own children, I told them stories, but with them as the characters, so it was more personal.”
But she couldn’t write them down. “I had dyslexia, and the words wouldn’t come out right. I got good grades except for spelling, where I was horrible. That changed when I got my first computer with spell-check.”
In Corpus she says she was working in the art department for Texas Instruments. “Back then the engineers would design the computer chips on big boards. I had to take their designs and cut out what they didn’t need, then photographically reduce a big drawing in several steps to produce a chip small enough to fit in a computer. Then the chips went to the next department, where women with magnifiers and very steady hands soldered them onto the boards with gold wire. I really hated to leave that job.”
She says her husband, Michael Owens, works construction, so they moved between projects. “We lived everywhere. We moved 29 times, in California, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico. Every time he moved I got a new job, and I don’t think any of them were the same. In California I worked for a plumbing subcontractor for Lockheed Martin on the first stealth bomber, which was so secret I couldn’t tell Michael about it. But the engineers there built me my first computer.”
Owens says her parents, Pete and Almeda Barnes, lived in Panhandle, Texas. But when it was time for her to be born, her father decided they should drive to Winona, Mo., where her grandparents Irven and Maude Barnes lived, so she could be delivered in their house. Then they went back to Panhandle, where Owens grew up. She graduated from Panhandle High School, with a class of 36 students, in 1958, after marrying Rusty Algoe her senior year. They moved 16 miles to Groom, for six years. Then they relocated to South Padre Island and opened the first filling station on the island, a Texaco.
She says, “I mostly had to operate the station, since Rusty was a diver working on ship hulls. In 1973, we divorced, but I kept running the filling station. A couple of months later Michael Owens came by and bought one can of oil. He kept coming, each time buying one can of oil. I told him we sold it by the case, but it turns out it wasn’t the oil he was interested in. He had heard about my divorce, of course, and finally he asked me if I would go out for dinner and dancing. We went the short distance across the border, to a restaurant in Mexico, and we clicked. We were married in 1974. Now I’m writing books, and Michael is still working construction at 83 years old.”
During their moving days, Owens says they found Buckhorn Ranch as it was being developed, and when they visited there, they stayed. Michael built some of the ranch’s casitas, and now he’s supervising the Creekside at Camp Verde development, and anticipates more projects to follow, so they are planning on building a home in Kerr County.
“I want to have more space,” Owens says. “Michael needs an office, and I want to include a studio where I can write and my artist can work on the books’ drawings.”
“We’re a blended family,” Owens says. “I had five boys. Ricky Algoe, Rocky who was killed in a motorcycle accident involving kids street-racing, Roger who only lived a day, and my ‘miracle baby,’ Robin. He weighed three pounds, six ounces at birth, but he’s a fighter. He’s the one I wrote Grumpy with. Then there’s Billy Jo Algoe, who was born to Rusty’s second wife, but who I raised, and who is a brother to my sons. Michael’s children are Debbie and Michael Owens. So we have one grandchild in Iowa, and three in Texas.”
She says she started writing Patch Rabbit in 2003, and after several business disappointments she is self-publishing through IngramSpark. It’s an online self-publishing company that will allow her to print, globally distribute, and manage her books. “They have 40,000 venders in the U.S., and my books will also be available locally and through my website, crystalfrogtales.com, which is under construction working with Wells Fargo Bank. It’s coming together like the lessons in ‘Patch Rabbit,’ friendship, cooperation, meeting goals, and having fun.”
