Pets of the Week – April 29,2020

Daisy
Daisy (left)is a female German Shepherd Mix. She is approximately 2 years old and weighs about 62 pounds. Daisy is a little timid at first, when meeting new people, but will quickly warm up if given the chance. She is desperately seeking a warm and loving home that will treat her like he princess she is. Her adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure she will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
Squee
Miss Squee (right) is cuter than a bug in a rug. She’s so lovely. Squee has the cutest little purr box mixed with the sweetest little kitty nudges. She can’t get enough love. Squee has gorgeous silky smooth fur and the most dazzling eyes. She is 10 months old, spayed, fully vaccinated, felv/fiv tested negative and microchipped. Squee is interviewing for a forever home. Do you think you’d make the cut? Unfortunately adoptions are closed at this time. Please check back in the next few weeks. Freeman Fritts 515 Spur 100 Kerrville,Tx 78028.
