The Hill Country Chapter of Texas Democratic Women will celebrate the end of 2021 with their gifts of food and funding for Mustard Seed Ministries, a food pantry that is part of Light on the Hill at Mt. Wesley Conference Center. The donations will be part of the Dec. 7, 2021 Luncheon Meeting of the chapter at the Kroc Community Center.
Guest speaker at the luncheon will be Beth Palmer, who will present an overview of all the services Light on the Hill offers to underserved people in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to food and clothing, Light on the Hill provides access to a nurse for medical care, counselors and social workers to assist people with needs beyond food.
Light on the Hill occupies many of the buildings in the compound around the Mount Wesley Conference Center on Methodist Encampment Road in Kerrville. During the pandemic shutdown, the Hill Country Chapter of Texas Democratic Women held two food drives, in December 2020 and February 2021, to benefit Mustard Seed Ministries. Many chapter members have volunteered with Mustard Seed, and the Kerr County Democrats have also collected food for the ministry.
Chapter President Stephanie Ertel observes that “despite our past involvement, we still have much to learn about the full scope of Light on the Hill. In addition to providing food and clothing to people in need, Light on the Hill is a hub for resources in our community.”
The December meeting is always a good time for holiday sweaters and bling, and those attending the meeting are encouraged to dress for the season. Masks are recommended in the general areas of the Kroc Center, until removing them to enjoy the special meal.
Donations of food items or checks payable to FUMC Mustard Seed Ministries will be collected and delivered to Light on the Hill. The food pantry’s greatest needs at present are for canned tuna, canned chicken and hearty canned soups while other nonperishable food items are also welcome.
A blue Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid will be parked in the Kroc Center lot to receive the food donations, as members are arriving to attend the luncheon. There will also be a basket for checks at the check-in table.
The public is welcome to attend the luncheon. Reservations for lunch are highly recommended. Make reservations by email to jmsentell@icloud. com by today, Dec. 1.
