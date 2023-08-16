Conserving wildlife
Jonathan Letz, Kerr County’s longest-serving commissioner, is all smiles as he plans on finishing his 28 years of service, so he can sit with his wife, Karen, on his Cherry Creek Ranch porch and drink a glass of wine. He says he will continue to serve on boards like Texas Wildlife Association, where he was recently elected president.

Jonathan Letz says a lifetime of ranching has led to an appreciation of wildlife and a passion for conservation.

“Our Cherry Creek Ranch was bought by my grandparents, Udo and Heddy Letz, in 1936,” he says. “But my parents met at Parsons School of Design in Manhattan, one of the oldest schools of art and design in New York, so I was born on Long Island. My mother, Anne ‘Tay’ Letz, was from New York, but my father, Paul Letz, was from Comfort. I have deep roots in that community, since my grandmother was part of the Ingenhuett family, which ran many businesses in Comfort. My parents and I relocated to Houston when I was in the second grade.”

