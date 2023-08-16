Conserving wildlife

Jonathan Letz says a lifetime of ranching has led to an appreciation of wildlife and a passion for conservation.
“Our Cherry Creek Ranch was bought by my grandparents, Udo and Heddy Letz, in 1936,” he says. “But my parents met at Parsons School of Design in Manhattan, one of the oldest schools of art and design in New York, so I was born on Long Island. My mother, Anne ‘Tay’ Letz, was from New York, but my father, Paul Letz, was from Comfort. I have deep roots in that community, since my grandmother was part of the Ingenhuett family, which ran many businesses in Comfort. My parents and I relocated to Houston when I was in the second grade.”
Letz says he attended public schools in West Houston until he was accepted to the Woodberry Forest School, a private, all-male boarding school located in Woodberry Forest, Va. He graduated in 1975, then earned a bachelor of business management from the University of Texas, and studied petroleum land management. After working for Exxon from 1981 to 1988, he returned to run the family ranch.
He says, “I got active in the Hill Country. I was elected to the Comfort ISD Board in 1993, and later appointed to the Kendall County Appraisal District Board. I was president of the Kerrville Little League from 1995 to 2005, while we expanded the program from three to seven fields. I also served as president of the Tivy Athletic Booster Club, and helped build the softball field and concession stand. In 1996 Buster Baldwin twisted my arm to run for county commissioner in Precinct 3, and I took office the first of January, 1997.”
He describes Precinct 3 as running from old Kerrville, west of Five Points, north of the Guadalupe River to Gillespie and Kendall counties, but not including Center Point; the northeast and east part of Kerr County. “I’ve decided not to run again,” he says. “By the time I finish my current term in December of 2024 I will have served 28 years, I believe the longest of any Kerr County commissioner ever.”
He says in 1995 he met Karen Biermann, who was working for L.D. Brinkman. “My friend, Warren Reeh, told me to ask her out. I invited her to dinner, and we ate at Romano’s Macaroni Grill. We were married in 2000, and now we have two sons. Sam is a sophomore at Sul Ross State University, and Gus is a junior at Grace Academy.”
Letz says he was introduced to TWA in 2010 by Kirby Brown. “While I had always held a strong belief in conservation, hunting, and land stewardship, TWA and its mission was new. But I quickly got involved, and soon became one of the 192 directors across the state. I was invited to join the 26-member executive committee, and recently elected president.”
He says, “The Texas Wildlife Association is a statewide membership organization that serves Texas wildlife and its habitat, while protecting property rights, hunting heritage, and the conservation efforts of those who value and steward wildlife resources. It’s organized as a 501(c)4 corporation. We focus on three main areas, conservation legacy, hunting heritage, and advocacy.”
Conservation legacy is the education branch, he says. It provides no-cost curricula for schools concerning Texas wildlife and resources, and its seventh and eighth-grade program is Texas Education Agency approved. The elementary school programs are part of the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills standards. “We teach the teachers,” he says. “We provide videos and course material, and reach 300 to 350 thousand kids per year. We also offer adult education programs and partner with organizations like Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Some of these programs are aimed at teaching new landowners who need to know how to be good stewards.”
He says hunting heritage recognizes the value of hunting in conservation. One of the programs, the Texas Youth Hunting Program, is funded by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and is operated by TWA volunteers. “We have more than 200 properties where we can conduct youth hunts, often for children who have no other opportunity to go outdoors, learn gun safety and Hunter Education, and participate in a hunt. We serve about 1,100 kids and their parents, who accompany them, per year. They get to go to a ranch, sleep in cabins or tents, and be fed great food.” One of the newer hunting heritage programs is for mentored adult hunts, and the newest initiative is expeditions for the whole family.
He adds that part of the hunting heritage program also includes administering the Texas Big Game Awards. The categories include whitetail deer, mule deer, javelina, and pronghorn antelope, and a hunter who completes all four categories, with animals taken in Texas, earns the “grand slam.”
Under advocacy the TWA works closely with the Texas Legislature, and to some extent with Congress, to ensure proposed legislation protects private property rights, hunting, and land use.
Letz says he and Karen are looking forward to 2025. “I live on Cherry Creek Ranch, and I love it. My brother-in-law, Freddie Russ, and I run the ranch, and I own a couple of businesses in Comfort, Southwest Turf and Irrigation, and The Garden Haus, and I’ll probably continue to serve on boards and such. But after I retire from the County Commissioners’ Court Karen and I plan on doing a little bit of travel, and mainly sit on our porch and drink a glass of wine.”
