Cailloux calender revised due to COVID-19

A combination of concern from management, caution by artists, and reluctant ticket buyers has led to changes in the calendar of events planned for the Cailloux City Center this spring.
Multiple events that had been planned through March have now been either postponed or cancelled, though not all.
"We've watched our ticket sales to gauge our audience's comfort level in returning to indoor events," said Jeffrey Brown, executive director of the City Center's Playhouse 2000. "They've told us they're just not ready, yet, to come back."
"At the same time, we've been talking to our visiting artists, our staff, and our volunteers, and - in all cases - the message has been 'let's wait a bit longer.'"
Three events planned for the spring are announcing new dates later in the year, when it's likely that attendance will be less risky. One other has cancelled, and a couple are continuing under strict safety guidelines.
"The New Buddy Holly Band," whose show "Ten Years Together" was scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 23, has set a new date of May 8, still at 7:30 p.m.
"The Urban Cowboy 40th Anniversary Tour" featuring Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, originally re-set for Jan. 30, has moved their entire tour, and will now appear in Kerrville on Friday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. That concert should be able to re-open seats that had been restricted.
And the appearance by "The Blackwood Singers" featuring Ron Blackwood, planned for Valentine's weekend, will now move to Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
The concert by "Cool Freddie and the Crew" on Feb. 6 has been cancelled by the artist, and will be re-scheduled at a later date.
Two events in the City Center will continue as planned.
The Symphony of the Hills' "A Homecoming" concert, featuring guest artist Nancy Zhou's return to Kerrville, will be presented in the modified, two-concert format they've had success with twice already this season.
Show date is Thursday, Feb. 25, with one-hour, socially distanced performances at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
And, Playhouse 2000 will present the thrilling "Villainous Company," - which the playwright, Victor L. Cahn calls "a caper for three women" - from Feb. 4 through Feb. 21 in the VK Garage Theater.
For these events, special steps are planned to help reduce the risk for both audiences and artists.
Social distance seating will be provided, allowing no less than six feet of distance between pairs of seats. Face coverings will be required for all entering the facility, and all interactions with ushers and other volunteers and staff will be "contactless."
"We are taking pains to ensure the safety of both our volunteers and our audience," said Brown. "We encourage everyone to make plans that they feel are appropriate for them, but to check regularly with our website, www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com, to see if there have been any late changes to our calendar.
At this point, all dates are subject to change."
Tickets for the Symphony of the Hills start at $25, and for "Villainous Company" they are $22 each, with attendance for both events capped to assure distancing between seated patrons. Advance reservations are recommended.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at The Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, Inc. For more information readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
